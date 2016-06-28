LUANDA, June 28 Angola's Central Bank said on Tuesday it will sanction seven financial institutions for failing to comply with foreign exchange rules.

In a statement posted on its website, the central bank named the banks, which include Angolan Bank SA Investments and the local unit of Johannesburg listed Standard Bank. It did not elaborate on the specific breaches or what sanctions it planned to impose on the banks. (Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)