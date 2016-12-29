LUANDA Dec 29 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent, it said on Thursday, citing falls in headline inflation.

Prices in the continent's largest oil producer increased at a quicker pace month-on-month in November, rising 2.13 percent compared with 1.79 percent in October.

But they were down from a peak of 4 percent in July. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)