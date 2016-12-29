BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
LUANDA Dec 29 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent, it said on Thursday, citing falls in headline inflation.
Prices in the continent's largest oil producer increased at a quicker pace month-on-month in November, rising 2.13 percent compared with 1.79 percent in October.
But they were down from a peak of 4 percent in July. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."