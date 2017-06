LISBON Dec 21 Angola will meet its goal of cutting annual consumer inflation to 10 percent this year, central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano said on Friday.

The central bank will maintain cutting inflation as its main priority and will continue efforts to reduce use of the U.S. dollar in the economy, thus helping contain prices, Massano said in a speech posted on the bank's website. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)