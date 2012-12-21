(adds quotes, details)

LISBON Dec 21 Angola will meet its goal of cutting annual consumer inflation to 10 percent this year, central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano said on Friday.

The central banker said annual consumer inflation in the oil-producing African country came in at 9.83 percent in November.

"We foresee that until the end of the year, the inflation rate will remain within the goal set by the government, which is of 10 percent," Massano said in a speech that was posted on the central bank's website.

Massano has been praised by analysts and international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund for implementing a monetary policy that has kept the kwanza currency stable, built up foreign exchange reserves and reduced inflation during an oil-backed economic boom.

Massano said the central bank will maintain cutting inflation as its main priority in 2013. The government wants to end next year with inflation at 9 percent.

He added that the central bank will also continue efforts to reduce use of the U.S. dollar in the economy to help contain prices. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)