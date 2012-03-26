LUANDA, March 26 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the second straight month, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee on Monday.

It bank added in a statement that the committee's decision was based on an analysis of macroeconomic indicators, domestic and overseas outlooks and Angola's targets, especially that of ending 2012 with consumer inflation at 10 percent.

The benchmark rate was introduced last October to help the economy attain price stability, boost household savings and guide monetary policy in Angola, which is Africa's second-largest oil producer after Nigeria. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Dan Grebler)