LUANDA, March 26 Angola's central bank has left
its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the
second straight month, the bank said after a meeting of its
monetary policy committee on Monday.
It bank added in a statement that the committee's decision
was based on an analysis of macroeconomic indicators, domestic
and overseas outlooks and Angola's targets, especially that of
ending 2012 with consumer inflation at 10 percent.
The benchmark rate was introduced last October to help the
economy attain price stability, boost household savings and
guide monetary policy in Angola, which is Africa's
second-largest oil producer after Nigeria.
