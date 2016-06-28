(Adds detail, background)
LUANDA, June 28 Angola's central bank said on
Tuesday it will sanction seven financial institutions for
failing to comply with foreign exchange rules, but did not state
the specific breaches or the sanctions it would take.
In a statement posted on its website, the central bank named
the banks, which include Angolan Bank SA Investments and the
local unit of Johannesburg-listed Standard Bank.
The banks were not immediately available to comment.
The central bank said it would continue to monitor the
implementation of foreign exchange rules by the banks and apply
sanctions if they failed to meet the regulations.
The bank currently quotes the kwanza at 166.711 per
dollar, although the currency typically trades at much weaker
levels in the black market due to chronic shortages.
Angola's economy has been hammered by the drop in crude
prices and an acute hard currency crunch, fueling a thriving
black market for the currency of Africa's top oil exporter after
Nigeria whose output has dropped after attacks on its pipelines.
In April the central Bank of Angola said it had cut the
amount of hard currency travellers could take abroad to $10,000
from $15,000, under new rules to cope with a decline in foreign
exchange reserves.
