AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 Angola will join the chemical weapons non-proliferation body in The Hague, leaving only four countries that have not become members, the organisation said on Monday.

Angola will become the 192nd state to sign up to the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, use and stockpiling of all toxic agents for warfare.

"I hope that the few remaining countries outside the convention - Egypt, Israel, North Korea and South Sudan - will follow suit quickly to join the global consensus against these terrible weapons," said Director-General Ahmet Üzümcü.

Angola's membership will start on Oct. 16.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 for its work in ridding Syria of its poison stockpile.