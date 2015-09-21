AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 Angola will join the chemical
weapons non-proliferation body in The Hague, leaving only four
countries that have not become members, the organisation said on
Monday.
Angola will become the 192nd state to sign up to the 1997
Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development,
use and stockpiling of all toxic agents for warfare.
"I hope that the few remaining countries outside the
convention - Egypt, Israel, North Korea and South Sudan - will
follow suit quickly to join the global consensus against these
terrible weapons," said Director-General Ahmet Üzümcü.
Angola's membership will start on Oct. 16.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons won
the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 for its work in ridding Syria of
its poison stockpile.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by Larry King)