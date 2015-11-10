LUANDA Nov 10 Chinese businesses have asked
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos to do more to protect
foreigners after a string of kidnappings, in rare public sign of
tension between Beijing and its biggest trading partner in
Africa.
A sharp economic downturn in Angola after a year of subdued
oil prices has helped fuel a rise in kidnapping syndicates who
demand ransoms of up to 100 million kwanza ($750,000), the
Chinese chamber of commerce in Angola said in a letter sent to
dos Santos's office and the interior ministry.
"We ask the Angolan government to take into account the
interests of foreign investors," said the letter seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
"There should be immediate measures taken to cut this wave
of kidnappings. So far, the police have been incapable of
dismantling these kidnapping networks," the letter said.
Angola's presidency and police were not available to
comment.
China has rapidly increased its influence in Angola,
including through around $20 billion in oil-for-infrastructure
loans, since a 27-year civil war ended in the southern African
country in 2002.
Many Angolans are angered by the increasing Chinese
influence in what is sub-Saharan Africa's third largest economy.
They believe powerful politicians and Chinese companies gain the
biggest benefit from opaque loan deals.
Angola, which relies on oil exports for around 95 percent of
foreign exchange earnings, has been hammered by a drop in crude
prices, increasing its reliance on loans from Beijing. Angola
sends around half of its oil to China.
There are around 50 Chinese state and 400 private companies
operating in Angola.
($1 = 134.62 kwanza)
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)