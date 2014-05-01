* Firms hope Angola's pre-salt finds to match Brazil's
* Well produces over 3,700 bpd, 16.3 mln cm per day
* Find is fifth by Cobalt in Angola
LUANDA, May 1 U.S. firm Cobalt International
Energy has discovered significant quantities of oil
offshore Angola, state oil firm Sonangol said, calling the find
the biggest so far in the promising pre-salt layer in the Kwanza
Basin.
Oil drillers hope discoveries under a deep submerged salt
crust off Angola known as pre-salt may match the prolific finds
beneath similar deposits off Brazil on the other side of the
Atlantic in recent years.
Analysts say Angola, Africa's No. 2 oil producer, could
double its oil reserves, which are currently estimated at just
under 13 billion barrels, if pre-salt drilling proves
successful.
Drilling at Cobalt's Orca-1 well in Block 20/11 reached a
depth of 3,872 metres and has successfully produced over 3,700
barrels of oil and 16.3 million cubic metres of gas per day,
Sonangol said in a statement on Thursday.
"The results ... confirm the importance of the find, which
is considered the biggest to date in the Kwanza basin," it
added.
Cobalt estimates the well may hold between 400 million and
700 million barrels of oil.
Operator Cobalt, which counts Goldman Sachs Group and
private equity firms Riverstone and First Reserve as investors,
holds a 40 percent stake in block 20/11. Sonangol and BP
own 30 percent each.
Cobalt said in a separate statement that the find was its
fifth off Angola and followed one in the Lontra well in
November, which it said at the time was "a discovery on a global
scale".
The company also said it had started drilling the Cameia-3
well in the Cameia field in Angola's pre-salt offshore Block 21.
Analysts say 2014 will be a crucial year of exploration and
testing in Angola's pre-salt play, with up to 15 wells set to be
drilled.
