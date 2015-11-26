LUANDA Nov 26 South Africa's Rand Merchant Bank
(RMB) said on Thursday it will stop supplying Angolan
banks with U.S. dollars from Nov. 30, a move that could pile
pressure on the oil exporter's ailing kwanza currency.
The decision to terminate dollar sales comes after a U.S.
bank said it would discontinue supplying RMB with dollars for
onward distribution to Angola, the division of FirstRand Bank
Ltd said in a statement.
It did not name the U.S. bank or say why it no longer wanted
to trade dollars with Angola.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado and Tiisetso Motsoeneng;
Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)