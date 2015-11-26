(Updates throughout)
LUANDA Nov 26 Bank of America will stop
supplying U.S. dollars to Angola at the end of this month, two
foreign exchange sources said on Thursday, a move that could
pile pressure on the oil exporter's ailing kwanza
currency.
South Africa's Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said on
Thursday that a U.S. bank had decided to discontinue providing
it with dollars for onward supply to Angola which meant it would
stop selling Angolan banks the greenback from Nov. 30.
RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank Ltd, did not
name the U.S. bank or say why it no longer wished to trade
dollars with Angola. Bank of America, the biggest supplier of
dollars to Angola, declined to comment.
Angola's kwanza has weakened around 30 percent
officially this year and far more on the parallel market as
subdued oil prices hit Africa's second largest crude
exporter.
Angola's central bank said on Nov. 5 that it would reduce
the delivery of banknotes in foreign currency to travellers as
well as limit withdrawals from foreign currency accounts as it
sought to stem the kwanza's slide.
In September, Angola's central bank devalued the kwanza by
about 4 percent and tightened dollar liquidity after a
devaluation of 6 percent in June. But the currency has continued
to weaken and analysts are expecting a further devaluation soon.
Former Portuguese colony Angola is an increasingly important
market for global powers. The southern African country is a key
oil supplier to China and sold its first Eurobond this month,
raising $1.5 billion via a 10-year issue.
