LUANDA, Sept 10 Angola's currency fetched a record low on the interbank market on Thursday after a devaluation by the central bank, dipping to 130.442 to the dollar from 126.411, according to the bank's web site.

Angola, Africa's second largest crude producers, has been hit hard by a sharp fall in oil prices. Currencies across the continent have been hammered by a broad-based slump in commodity prices.

The black market rate for the Angolan kwacha is much lower, around 220 to the dollar, and the central bank held a dollar auction recently where it accepted a rate of 149.870/dlr. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Editing by James Macharia)