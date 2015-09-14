LUANDA, Sept 14 Angola further devalued its
currency to 135.374 to the dollar on Monday from the
previous 130.442, the central bank said in a statement.
Angola, Africa's second largest crude producer, has been hit
hard by a sharp fall in oil prices. Currencies across the
continent have been hammered by a broad-based slump in commodity
prices.
The black market rate for the Angolan kwanza is much lower
at around 240 to the dollar.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Peroshni Govender;
Editing by James Macharia)