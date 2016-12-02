LUANDA Dec 2 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos, who has been in power since 1979 and is one of Africa's
longest-ruling leaders, will not stand for re-election at
national polls due to be held next year, a ruling party document
showed on Friday.
Joao Lourenco, the defence minister and vice president of
the MPLA party, was approved by its key decision-making body as
its flag bearer to succeed Dos Santos.
Angola, a member of OPEC and Africa's second largest oil
exporter after Nigeria, has been hit hard by the slump in global
crude prices. Oil export revenues account for more than 90
percent of foreign exchange revenues.
(Reporting Herculano Coroado; Writing by James Macharia;
Editing by Catherine Evans)