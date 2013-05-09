* Drought lasts two years in southern province of Cunene
* Government to send emergency medical aid, food, water
* UNICEF said 2012 drought affected 1.8 mln people
LISBON, May 9 Angola set up an emergency plan on
Thursday for the southern province of Cunene, where an estimated
300,000 people are at risk of malnutrition because of a
two-year-long drought.
"The plan seeks to immediately provide medical assistance,
food and drinking water for the most needy populations," the
cabinet's economic commission said in a statement.
Cunene, a semi-arid province which shares a border with
Namibia to the south, depends largely on subsistence farming and
cattle-raising.
Provincial governor Antonio Didalelwa was cited by
state-owned newspaper Jornal de Angola as saying more than
300,000 people, or approximately the entire known population of
the province, are at risk of malnutrition.
"We are worried about the situation. There is a lack of food
and water for people and cattle," he said.
"The people in the province are going through very tough
times because it hasn't rained for two years and that is harming
families, who depend on agriculture and cattle-raising."
Angola, which is roughly twice the size of Texas, suffered
heavily from drought last year.
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said that 1.8
million people were affected by a prolonged drought in 2012,
including more than 500,000 children.
The U.N. agency said it has been working closely with the
government to ensure the drought does not result in
malnutrition.
Angola is Africa's second-largest oil producer, after
Nigeria, but is still recovering from a 27-year that ended 11
years ago and which devastated most of its infrastructure.
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been in power
since 1979, has promised to improve social conditions and better
distribute Angola's oil wealth during a new five-year term he
secured in an election last year.
His government said on Thursday it would use budget funds to
minimise consequences of natural disasters in Cunene.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Michael Roddy)