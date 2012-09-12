LUANDA, Sept 12 Angola's election watchdog on
Wednesday rejected opposition complaints that a vote won last
month by President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' ruling MPLA party
was unfair and broke electoral law.
Dos Santos, who has been in power in Africa's No. 2 oil
producer since 1979, and his party secured a new five-year term
in the Aug. 31 election, obtaining nearly 72 percent of the
vote.
Main opposition party UNITA, which came in second with 19
percent of the vote, said on Tuesday that irregularities in the
electoral roll and vote-counting meant the ballot had been
"unfair and fraudulent".
Smaller parties CASA-CE and PRS also filed challenges.
But election watchdog, the CNE, rejected all three
challenges.
State news agency Angop cited a spokeswoman for the CNE as
saying that the parties' allegations were about matters that had
been resolved before the vote, that there was a lack of evidence
to back them up, and that they were "illegal ... and in bad
faith".
UNITA had already said it would pursue its claims via
Angola's legal system. The parties have until Friday to file
appeals against the CNE's decision with the Constitutional Court
- the country's highest legal body.
Observers from the African Union, the Southern African
Development Community, and the Community of Portuguese-Speaking
States said the election had been credible.
The United States last week said it considered the ballot
well-managed, but acknowledged "important concerns" raised by
opposition parties.
It was only the third national election since Angola won
independence from Portugal in 1975, and the second since the end
in 2002 of a 27-year civil war.
