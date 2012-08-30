LUANDA Aug 30 Angolan police arrested several
members of an opposition party on Thursday on the eve of
national elections after they tried to enter the electoral
commission building to demand credentials to observe the vote at
polling stations, a party official and police said.
William Tonet, a candidate for the opposition CASA-CE party,
told Reuters that police guarding the national electoral
commission (CNE) in Luanda fired shots to keep back dozens of
young CASA-CE militants who approached the building.
About a dozen party members were taken away by police, Tonet
said. A police officer at the Quarta Esquadra police station
near the electoral commission told Reuters several CASA-CE
members were arrested but he could not confirm shots were fired.
Tonet said no one was hurt in the incident, which followed a
month of generally peaceful campaigning.
Angolans are due to go to the polls on Friday to elect a new
parliament and president in the second national elections held
since the end a decade ago of a 27-year civil war in Africa's
second biggest oil producer.
The ruling MPLA party, which easily defeated opponents in
the last elections four years ago, is widely expected to win
Friday's vote and achieve the re-election of party leader and
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has ruled the
southern African country for nearly 33 years.
But opposition parties like CASA-CE and the former rebel
group UNITA have complained of alleged irregularities in the
electoral process, saying the CNE has failed to issue requested
credentials for thousands of their representatives to be able to
observe voting and the counting of ballots in 10,000 polling
stations across the country.
The country's electoral laws allow for such observation by
party representatives at polling stations.
"We were going to the national elections commission to
demand credentials for our members," Tonet said, adding that out
of the 6,850 credentials requested by CASA-CE, the electoral
commission had issued only 3,000. UNITA has made similar
complaints about credentials not being issued.
Several diplomats from Western embassies in Luanda also said
they had requested credentials to observe the elections but had
not received them from the commission.
There was no immediate response to the allegations from
electoral officials, who have said the country is ready to hold
the vote on Friday.