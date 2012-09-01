* Provisional results show ruling MPLA winning easily
By Pascal Fletcher and Shrikesh Laxmidas
LUANDA, Sept 1 Angola's long-serving President
Jose Eduardo dos Santos and his MPLA party scored a landslide
win on Saturday in an election criticised as one-sided and not
credible by opponents and civil society activists, according to
provisional results.
The results from Friday's voting announced by the National
Elections Commission showed the governing party with 74 percent
of the vote - far ahead of its nearest rivals with votes counted
from over 70 percent of polling stations.
Under a new constitution introduced in 2010, the MPLA win
means Dos Santos, who turned 70 this week, is elected for a
further five-year term on top of the nearly 33 years he has
already served as leader of Africa's No. 2 oil producer.
Angola's seaside capital was calm and there were no signs of
any celebration or uproar in the streets, which indicated the
overwhelming MPLA victory in only the third election since
independence from Portugal in 1975 was widely anticipated.
Silver-haired Dos Santos is Africa's second longest serving
leader after Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema
Mbasogo.
The provisional results gave the MPLA's closest challenger,
former rebel group UNITA, nearly 18 percent, while the
third-placed CASA-CE party was approaching five percent in its
first election test after being formed by UNITA dissident Abel
Chivukuvuku four months ago.
Chivukuvuku told reporters his party, which along with UNITA
had complained repeatedly of serious irregularities in the vote
preparations and the electoral process, was analysing the
results before deciding whether to accept or reject them.
But another prominent CASA-CE member, candidate for Luanda
William Tonet, dismissed the provisional results as "cheating
taken to its maximum level".
"This is like a declaration of war by the MPLA ... it
indicates to citizens that there can be no alternative through
the electoral route," he told Reuters.
Sources at UNITA said party president Isaias Samakuva would
challenge the announced results.
PEACEFUL VOTE
Friday's vote passed smoothly and without any serious
incidents, according to officials and election observers.
As they cast their ballots, many citizens called however for
better power, water, health and education services and a more
equal share-out of the country's oil wealth.
It was the second election since the end a decade ago of a
27-year civil war in which Dos Santos' MPLA emerged victorious
over UNITA. The MPLA then crushed its rival politically by
obtaining 82 percent of the vote in the last 2008 elections.
An oil boom fuelled rapid growth averaging 15 percent a year
between 2002 and 2008 and prospects for national economic growth
remain buoyant, but distribution of this wealth among Angola's
18 million people has been very unequal.
Thrusting new buildings and construction cranes punctuate
the bayside skyline of the seaside capital Luanda, but sprawling
poor slums known as "musseques" fringe the overcrowded city.
Dos Santos had campaigned on a platform portraying him as a
guarantor of peace combined with a pledge to spread the
country's riches more evenly and widely among the population.
One of Angola's leading civil society activists, Elias
Isaac, Angola country director for the Open Society Initiative
for Southern Africa (OSISA), a pro-democracy NGO, said the
results showing an easy MPLA win came as no surprise.
He criticised the fact that ballot tally sheets from the
more than 10,000 polling stations across the country were not
being posted publicly at the voting centres themselves but were
being announced centrally by the electoral authorities.
"There is no transparency ... there is no credibility in the
process," Isaac told Reuters.
GROUNDSWELL OF DISCONTENT
MPLA officials hailed the initial results as a confirmation
of the ruling party's enduring support in a rapidly-growing oil
producer that still bears the scars of the long civil war in
damaged buildings and the mutilated limbs of landmine victims.
"These results show that the MPLA continues to be the party
of the people and that we obtained a majority that will allow us
to keep on growing the country in stability," MPLA spokesman Rui
Falcao told Reuters.
But the month of campaigning had revealed a significant
groundswell of discontent among ordinary Angolans unhappy about
the unequal distribution of their country's oil wealth.
"President dos Santos and the MPLA are aware that increasing
numbers of Angolans expect their government to provide better
services, jobs and prosperity," said Alex Vines, an expert on
Angola at London-based think tank Chatham House.
"This will remain a major challenge for the government, that
suffers from systemic inefficiencies and a limited pool of
skilled people to draw upon," he added.
Opponents and civil society critics say Dos Santos has
created a "one-person state" marked by rampant corruption and
conspicuous enrichment of a small elite, including his family.
"The country is not going to change ... we will still be in
a system that is controlled by one man," OSISA's Isaac said.
The MPLA's monolithic hold on the state, oil revenues and
most local media gave it clear campaign advantages over UNITA,
CASA-CE and six other smaller coalitions and parties that
fielded candidates.
The MPLA's dominance reflects Dos Santos' more than three
decades in power during which the reserved Soviet-trained oil
engineer, with military help from Cuba and the Soviet Union,
survived Cold War offensives by South African apartheid forces
and defeated first the FNLA and then UNITA in the civil war.
"These elections finally allow him to claim a democratic
mandate, but he knows that having served as President since
1979, pressure is growing on him to retire," Vines said.
"Succession will remain one of the greatest uncertainties
over the next few years," he added.