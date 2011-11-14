* Contract for plant designs, impact study likely to top
$1.3 bln -Nikkei
* Fertilizer materials plant could start as early as
end-2015 -Nikkei
* Sojitz, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi Heavy, Toyo Engineering
involved -Nikkei
(Adds details)
TOKYO, Nov 15 A group of Japanese firms
has won a contract that is likely be worth more than 100 billion
yen ($1.3 billion) to build a plant in Angola that will produce
raw materials for fertilizers, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Tuesday.
Sojitz Corp, Sumitomo Corp, Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Toyo Engineering Corp
have won a contract for factory designs and an environmental
impact report for the plant expected to come online as early as
the end of 2015, the daily said.
The contract also gives the firms preferential rights to
construct the plant and supply shipping equipment, the paper
wrote.
The plant, which would be Angola's first and the largest of
its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, will have an annual production
capacity of 660,000 tonnes for ammonia and 580,000 tonnes for
urea, the Nikkei added.
Half of the ammonia to be produced will exported to other
Africa nations and Europe, while all the urea will be used in
Angola, the daily reported.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)