TOKYO Nov 15 A group of Japanese firms
has won a contract that is likely be worth more than 100 billion
yen ($1.3 billion) to build a plant in Angola that will produce
raw materials for fertilizers, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Tuesday.
Sojitz Corp, Sumitomo Corp, Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Toyo Engineering Corp
have won a contract for factory designs and an environmental
impact report for the plant expected to come online at the end
of 2015, the daily said.
The contract also gives the firms preferential rights to
construct the plant and supply shipping equipment, the paper
said.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)