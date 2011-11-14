TOKYO Nov 15 A group of Japanese firms has won a contract that is likely be worth more than 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to build a plant in Angola that will produce raw materials for fertilizers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Sojitz Corp, Sumitomo Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Toyo Engineering Corp have won a contract for factory designs and an environmental impact report for the plant expected to come online at the end of 2015, the daily said.

The contract also gives the firms preferential rights to construct the plant and supply shipping equipment, the paper said. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)