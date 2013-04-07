LISBON, April 7 Floods in the Angolan capital,
Luanda, have killed at least nine people And left four missing,
the state news agency Angop reported on Sunday, citing a local
government official.
The official told Angop the deaths were caused by
destruction to houses during heavy rain on Saturday. He said
some of the victims were children.
The affected areas were mostly in the outskirts of Luanda,
including in Kilamba Kiaxi, the site of a showcase public
housing development with thousands of apartments built by
Chinese firms two years ago.
The floods inundated hundreds of homes, causing vast
material damage, with 500 houses affected in the Samba and
Coreia suburbs alone, Angop said.
A road near Luanda's port had to be closed due to a
landslide caused by the rains, it said.
Angola, which is Africa's No 2. oil producer, is rebuilding
infrastructure that was destroyed by a 27-year civil war that
ended in 2002.
The conflict led to millions of people leaving the interior
of the country to seek safety in Luanda. As a result, the
capital has an estimated population of 5 million people, many of
whom live in shanty towns called musseques.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Bill Trott)