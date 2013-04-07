LISBON, April 7 Floods in the Angolan capital, Luanda, have killed at least nine people And left four missing, the state news agency Angop reported on Sunday, citing a local government official.

The official told Angop the deaths were caused by destruction to houses during heavy rain on Saturday. He said some of the victims were children.

The affected areas were mostly in the outskirts of Luanda, including in Kilamba Kiaxi, the site of a showcase public housing development with thousands of apartments built by Chinese firms two years ago.

The floods inundated hundreds of homes, causing vast material damage, with 500 houses affected in the Samba and Coreia suburbs alone, Angop said.

A road near Luanda's port had to be closed due to a landslide caused by the rains, it said.

Angola, which is Africa's No 2. oil producer, is rebuilding infrastructure that was destroyed by a 27-year civil war that ended in 2002.

The conflict led to millions of people leaving the interior of the country to seek safety in Luanda. As a result, the capital has an estimated population of 5 million people, many of whom live in shanty towns called musseques. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Bill Trott)