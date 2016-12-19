Dec 19 Sonangol, Angola's state-controlled oil
company, said on Monday it could hold tenders for all fuel
imports next year to cut costs, the Financial Times reported.
A move could hurt Swiss commodities trading company
Trafigura, which has been the largest supplier of
fuel to Angola for more than a decade.
Isabel Santos, chair of Sonangol, told the Financial Times
the company planned to overhaul the way it buys petrol, diesel
and cooking gas. on.ft.com/2hLUi5Y
Trafigura cashed in on Angola's growing fuel demands after
the civil war in the country ended in 2002.
Trafigura reported a 13 percent drop in 2016 core earnings
due to weak prices and the writedown of assets in Colombia and
Brazil, and warned of more challenging trading conditions ahead.
Trafigura said it had no comment on the Financial Times
story.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)