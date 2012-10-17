* Angola to use oil sales to invest in domestic, overseas
assets
* First investments in infrastructure, hotels
* President's economic advisor and son on fund board
* Analyst says fund wider in scope than Nigeria's
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LISBON, Oct 17 Angola on Wednesday launched a $5
billion sovereign wealth fund to invest in domestic and overseas
assets by funnelling its vast oil wealth into infrastructure,
hotels and other high-growth projects.
Africa's second-largest crude oil producer is looking to
diversify its oil-dependent economy by developing infrastructure
outside the energy industry. The country was devastated by a
27-year civil war that ended a decade ago.
Nigeria, the continent's top oil producer, has already set
up a similar $1 billion fund, although its progress has been
hampered by political wrangling.
"The Nigerian fund is mainly for liquid, low-yield assets,
while the Angolan fund's mandate is broader, with investment in
the real economy domestically," said Richard Segal, head of
emerging markets strategy at Jefferies in London.
The Angolan Sovereign Fund (FSA), which will also invest in
financial securities, will be headed by President Jose Eduardo
Dos Santos' economic affairs secretary, the fund's board said in
a statement.
Jose Filomeno dos Santos, one of the president's sons, will
also sit on the three-person board, an appointment likely to
raise further questions about government transparency. President
Dos Santos has led the country for 33 years and was sworn in for
a new five-year term last month.
The fund said its first investments will be in projects to
develop agriculture, water, power generation and transport, with
an early focus on the hotel industry in sub-Saharan Africa.
OIL REVENUES
Until now the southwest African country was one of the few
OPEC member states without a sovereign wealth fund.
Oil revenues represent over 95 percent of Angola's export
income and around 45 percent of gross domestic product. After
years of double-digit growth, Angola's economy suffered a rapid
slow down after oil prices tumbled in 2008.
GDP, which the World Bank estimated at $101 billion last
year, is set to grow between 8 and 10 percent this year thanks
to higher oil prices and output.
Filomeno dos Santos told Reuters in a telephone interview
the fund was not a stabilisation tool in the event of an oil
price shock, but was aimed at diversifying the economy and
creating wealth.
It will grow from further oil revenues transferred by the
government and from returns on its investment projects, he
added, although he declined to estimate the fund's growth.
"There may be a lot of good intentions, but in a country
where there is no transparency, corruption is high and key
places go those close to the leader, we see little chance of
this plan working to help Angolans," Alcides Sakala, spokesman
for main opposition party UNITA told Reuters.
The FSA board said it will be assisted by a council composed
of senior ministers and the central bank governor, and will
publish accounts annually and have them audited by an
international audit firm.
"The transparency of the fund will be guaranteed by our
strict reporting and auditing rules and an investment policy to
be announced soon," Filomeno dos Santos said.
It was not immediately clear when the investment policy
would be announced, or if it would be enough to assuage concerns
about governance.
"It seems there will be more transparency on this than is
typical in Angola, but it will still be less than in other
countries' funds," Jefferies' Segal said.