LISBON Dec 19 Angola plans announce the
investment policy for its new $5 billion sovereign wealth fund
in the first quarter of next year, the fund's management board
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The fund was launched in October to invest in domestic and
overseas assets by funnelling Angola's vast oil wealth into
infrastructure, hotels and other high-growth projects.
Angola, Africa's second-largest crude producer, is looking
to diversify its oil-dependent economy by developing
infrastructure outside the energy industry. The country was
devastated by a 27-year civil war that ended a decade ago.
