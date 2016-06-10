* $5 billion fund investing in Angolan, regional infrastructure

* Set up to help diversify oil-dependent economy

* President's son, 38, denies political ambitions

By Ed Cropley

LUANDA, June 10 Angola's $5 billion sovereign wealth fund is stepping up private equity investments at home and in sub-Saharan Africa as low commodity prices and currencies give it a cheap way in to hotel, farming and infrastructure projects, its chairman said.

Jose Filomeno dos Santos, the 38-year-old London-educated son of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, said the fund had earmarked 60 percent of its capital to regional private equity, a shift in focus towards its own back yard.

Previously the fund, set up in 2012 to help wean Angola's economy off oil, wanted to invest a third of its cash in the region, with another third in "opportunistic" international investments and the rest in safe havens such as U.S. debt.

Oil accounts for a third of Angola's GDP and 95 percent of its export revenues, making it particularly vulnerable to the commodity cycle.

After being criticised for the slow pace of investment in its early stages, the fund is now in a strong position given the depressed currencies in oil producers such as Angola and Nigeria and commodity exporters such as Zambia and South Africa.

Low commodity prices have pushed down the price of local assets, either because economic growth has slowed, or because their value, in local currencies, has fallen.

"The situation we have now, it's obviously ideal because the prices are fairer than when commodity prices are high," dos Santos told Reuters in an interview at the fund's central Luanda offices.

Of its seven private equity units, by far the biggest is a $1.1 billion infrastructure fund, 20 percent of which is now invested in projects in Kenya and Angola.

The fund is particularly keen on public-private partnership deals that improve regional trade links, dos Santos said.

A quarter of its $500 million hotel fund is invested in two hotel projects in Angola and the Intercontinental chain in Zambia, dos Santos said, while its timber fund is involved in a major eucalyptus concession in Angola.

Dos Santos said its agriculture and healthcare units - each worth around $250 million - were looking to make "sizeable" debut allocations this year.

The fund's initial endowment of $5 billion from excess state oil revenues was fully paid up in 2014, but since then low oil prices and pressure on the state budget have meant it has received no additional state cash.

The fund is meant to receive additional endowments of up to the equivalent of 100,000 barrels of oil per day if the oil price rises above the level forecast in the budget, giving the government a surplus.

Angola, which only emerged from a 27-year civil war in 2002, pumps over 1.7 million barrels a day, making it Africa's biggest oil producer while output in Nigeria - which normally holds that crown - is hammered by militant violence in the Niger Delta.

After cutting spending dramatically in the last year, the government is budgeting for oil at $45 a barrel, slightly below the current price but dos Santos was unable to say when the fund's drip-feed of cash would kick in again given other fiscal pressures.

"What we hope is that the context eventually becomes more favourable and that the endowments will continue, but we are also aware that the country has many priorities," he said.

"We believe that the financial situation of the country is fairly manageable. We hope that it picks up. We invest to make sure that it picks up."

NOT ON THE LIST

Dos Santos' appointment to run the fund has fuelled speculation that his father - who has stated he intends to step down in 2018 after what will be nearly four decades at the helm - is grooming him for succession.

Talk of a dynastic family handover plan intensified this month when President dos Santos made his billionaire businesswoman daughter Isabel - Africa's richest woman, according to Forbes magazine - head of state oil giant Sonangol.

However, Jose Filomeno dos Santos denied any political ambition and said he was in no position to short-circuit the rigid internal dynamics of his father's MPLA party, many of whose senior members are ageing civil war-era generals.

"It's a party that has a very clear hierarchy and as you might be aware, I am nowhere near the top of the hierarchy that would entitle me to be a candidate for a potential presidential election," dos Santos said.

"So my name is most likely not on the cards."

Besides its long-term investments, the fund also has a mandate to spend up to 7.5 percent of its capital on social projects such as a "one laptop, one child" schemes or small business incubators in some of the vast slums that ring Luanda. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; editing by Susan Thomas)