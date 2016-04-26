GENEVA, April 26 Travelers to Angola must be
vaccinated against yellow fever and carry a valid certificate to
prove it, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday,
advising that people are at greatest risk in large urban areas
including the capital Luanda.
An epidemic that erupted in December has caused 1,975
suspected cases and killed 258 people since December, the WHO
said in a statement. A nationwide vaccination programme that
began in February has reached 7 million people, it said.
"Cases of yellow fever linked to this outbreak have been
detected in other countries of Africa and Asia. We are
particularly concerned that large urban areas are at risk and we
strongly urge all travellers to Angola to ensure they are
vaccinated against yellow fever and carry a valid certificate,"
WHO director-general Margaret Chan said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)