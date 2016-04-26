GENEVA, April 26 Travelers to Angola must be vaccinated against yellow fever and carry a valid certificate to prove it, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, advising that people are at greatest risk in large urban areas including the capital Luanda.

An epidemic that erupted in December has caused 1,975 suspected cases and killed 258 people since December, the WHO said in a statement. A nationwide vaccination programme that began in February has reached 7 million people, it said.

"Cases of yellow fever linked to this outbreak have been detected in other countries of Africa and Asia. We are particularly concerned that large urban areas are at risk and we strongly urge all travellers to Angola to ensure they are vaccinated against yellow fever and carry a valid certificate," WHO director-general Margaret Chan said.

