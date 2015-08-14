(Corrects Aug 13 story to show Velloso's title is Africa
LUANDA Aug 13 International Monetary Fund
officials begin a working visit to Angola on Thursday with the
oil-producing nation's economy reeling from the plunge in
international crude prices.
Benchmark Brent is trading below $50 a barrel, close
to its 2015 low after an 18 percent drop in July.
The IMF mission, headed by the global lending body's Africa
division chief Ricardo Velloso, will assess Angola's fiscal
framework and its ability to manage the impact of falling oil
revenues, which account for almost half of Angolan GDP.
"The team of the IMF will also collect data and evaluate the
economic and financial policies that establish the basis to
allow structural transformation," the IMF said in a statement.
It was referring to the need for reform to get away from
dependence on oil revenue and manage public finances better.
Angola is Africa's second largest exporter of crude and its
third biggest economy but suffers from endemic corruption and
severe inequality, leaving most of its people in poverty.
An Angolan MP from opposition party UNITA said the financial
crunch amounted to an "unprecedented" economic crisis preventing
the state from meeting its obligations.
"There is no money for work, for parliamentary missions,
there is no money for parliamentary travel, even to pay for
breakfast," Adalbert da Costa Junior said.
The finance ministry has made it a priority to build up
foreign currency reserves to mitigate oil price volatility.
Reserves slipped to $24.9 billion in June from nearly $27
billion in January. Angola relies on oil sales for 95 percent of
its foreign exchange revenues.
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos signed multi-billion
dollar loan agreements with China in June, angering citizens who
accuse a political elite and Beijing of hoarding the spoils of
oil revenue among themselves.
According to Reuters estimates, China has lent Angola around
$20 billion since its 27-year civil war ended in 2002, with
repayments often made with oil or cash directly channelled to
Chinese firms operating in the southwest African country.
