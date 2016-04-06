(Adds IMF statement, details on loan program)
LUANDA, April 6 Angola will begin loan
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a
three-year loan facility next week as lower oil prices hammer
the finances of Africa's second-largest crude exporter, the
Finance Ministry and the IMF said on Wednesday.
Angola's economy has grown rapidly since a 27-year civil war
ended in 2002, peaking at 12 percent three years ago, but a
sharp drop in oil prices has sapped dollar inflows,
dented the kwanza and prompted heavy government borrowing.
Oil output represents 40 percent of gross domestic product
and more than 95 percent of foreign exchange revenue. Brent
crude traded below $39 a barrel on Wednesday, down more
than 30 percent compared with a year ago.
"The government of Angola is aware that the high dependence
of the oil sector represents vulnerability for the public
finances and the economy in an extensive way," the Finance
Ministry said in a statement.
"The government requested the support of the IMF for a
supplementary programme ... taking account of the decline in the
price of petroleum."
Finance Minister Armando Manuel told Reuters in March Angola
had no plans to approach the IMF for loans.
In Washington, IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu said
discussions would start with Angolan authorities next week
during the Fund's spring meetings on a three-year Extended Fund
Facility. The talks will move to Angola shortly thereafter.
In a statement, Zhu said low oil prices have challenged oil
exporting countries, especially those that have not yet
diversified their economies.
"The IMF stands ready to help Angola address the economic
challenges it is currently facing by supporting a comprehensive
policy package to accelerate the diversification of the economy,
while safeguarding macroeconomic and financial stability," Zhu
said.
The IMF's Extended Fund Facility program is designed for
countries with balance of payments issues and slow growth or
structural impediments. Under normal access, it allows a member
country to borrow up to 145 percent of its quota share in the
Fund annually.
For Angola, that could mean about $1.5 billion a year, based
on its share and current exchange rates, with a cumulative total
capped at just over $4.5 billion, net of repayments.
Angola will work with the IMF to design reforms aimed at
improving fiscal discipline, simplifying the tax system and
increasing public finance transparency and the banking sector,
as part of loan talks, the Finance Ministry statement said.
