* IMF to decide on last part of $1.4 bln loan Wednesday
* Rights groups urge IMF to block due to "missing funds"
* Oct IMF report asked gov't to explain $32 bln discrepancy
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LUANDA, March 28 Angola's government is
confident the International Monetary Fund's board will on
Wednesday approve the release of the final tranche of its $1.4
billion loan agreed in 2009, Finance Minister Carlos Alberto
Lopes said.
"So far we have no indications that say the program will not
be evaluated as a success, no information that said that the
final tranche will not be released," Lopes told reporters. "The
meeting will be based on the sixth and final review (conducted
in January)," he added.
But rights groups earlier on Wednesday wrote to IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde asking the fund's executive board to
withhold the final tranche until the Angolan government improves
transparency on how it uses public funds. They also urged the
government explain a $32 billion discrepancy in public funds
thought to be linked to the state oil company, Sonangol.
Angola has already received around $1.2 billion of the loan
and Lopes said he expects the approval of the final tranche to
be decided at a meeting of the IMF's board.
Africa's second largest oil producer after Nigeria, Angola
was forced to ask for the loan in 2009 during a balance of
payments crisis caused by a slump in crude prices in the second
half of the previous year.
The IMF has mostly praised Angola's efforts during the
program, especially a monetary policy that has curbed inflation,
boosted foreign exchange reserves and kept the kwanza currency
stable.
A report published by the fund in October raised alarm,
saying it had identified a discrepancy of $32 billion in
government funds thought to be linked to Sonangol and spent or
transferred from 2007-10.
Lopes did not comment on the matter, but the Angolan
government has previously denied the funds are missing and said
the discrepancy resulted from insufficient record-keeping.
After the fund's review mission in January, the IMF said
that it expects the government to be able to explain a large
part of the discrepancy as it relates to operations undertaken
by Sonangol for the government, financed out of oil revenues but
not recorded in budgetary accounts.
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' government has long been
accused of mismanaging the country's oil revenues, and doing too
little to fight widespread graft and poverty.
New-York based Human Rights Watch urged the government to
explain the missing funds which it said should have been used to
benefit millions or Angolans.
"We firmly believe that disbursing the remaining funds ...
would send the message that the IMF is willing to provide
substantial financing to the government of Angola even though it
has not adequately accounted for tens of billions of dollars in
public funds," it said in the letter to Lagarde.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, Editing by Gary Crosse)