LUANDA, March 31 The Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) said on Thursday it had signed
a loan agreement with Angola's state-run development bank to
finance the construction of an optical submarine cable system
between Angola and Brazil.
"This project will lay the world's first optical submarine
cable across the South Atlantic, directly linking the African
continent to South America," JBIC said in a statement.
"The optical submarine cable is then planned to be linked to
the U.S.-bound submarine cable under construction at the landing
station in Brazil, building a vast communications network
spanning from Angola to North America via South America."
The 6,200 km (3,850 mile) system will be manufactured and
laid by NEC Corp (NEC) on behalf of Angola Cables S.A,
an Angolan telecom operator.
JBIC said the $109.7 million loan will be co-financed with
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). Of that, JBIC will
provide $65.8 million, SMBC the rest.
Oil-rich Angola, Africa's third-largest economy, and Brazil
are both Portuguese-speaking and have close cultural and
economic links.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Ed Stoddard;
Editing by Lrry King)