LUANDA, April 24 Angola LNG is to start regular
exports of liquefied natural gas in late June after shipping
tests next month and will target non-U.S. buyers in Europe and
Asia where prices are higher, oil minister Jose Botelho de
Vasconcelos said on Tuesday.
The 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Angola LNG project
is led by Angola's state-owned oil company, Sonangol, which has
a 22.8 percent interest and Chevron, which holds 36.4
percent. Eni, Total and BP each hold a
stake of 13.6 percent
De Botelho also told reporters that plans by French oil
major Total to reduce output at its Girassol platform in June
for planned works do not threaten the government's target to
produce an average of 1.8 million barrels of oil per day this
year.