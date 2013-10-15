LONDON Oct 15 Angola's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Tuesday exported its fifth ever cargo aboard the Soyo tanker, according to trade sources and AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters.

The 160,000 cubic metre capacity Soyo has left the liquefaction plant after loading up its tanks with LNG and is currently travelling at a speed of 11.6 knots away form the facility, shipping data shows.

Its destination is as yet unknown, and it was not immediately clear if the cargo has already been sold.

The $10 billion Chevron-operated export plant was due to shut down for 53-days of maintenance at the end of last month shortly after exporting its fourth cargo aboard the Sonangol Benguela, currently en route to Asia.

Some trading sources said the plant may now start to be shut down for its repeatedly postponed maintenance.

Maintenance has been delayed several times due to the discovery of small gas leaks.

Angola's three previous shipments were exported on tankers to Brazil, China and Japan.