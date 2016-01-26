BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
LONDON/MILAN Jan 26 The Angola liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has started recommissioning, a spokesperson for the Chevron-led venture said.
The project stalled after a rupture on the flare line forced a shutdown in April 2014. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by David Clarke)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing