By Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane
MILAN/LONDON, June 6 Angola's recently
refurbished liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has
launched a tender to sell its first cargo since it was
unexpectedly shut down in April 2014.
According to tender document details relayed by traders, the
cargo was loaded between June 3 and 5 on board the Sonangol
Sambizanga tanker and bid submissions are due on the morning of
June 13, trade sources said.
Angola LNG confirmed the first cargo since the shutdown had
been loaded and was being sold via an international tender but
did not give further details of the process.
The tender is valid until June 15, one source said, while a
second trader said that up to six more cargoes could be loaded
before the facility goes offline for a final phase of testing.
In the current tender, the delivery date of the first cargo
varies according to the location of terminals dotted around the
world.
For example, the Chevron-led project lists a
six-week delivery window for Argentina's Bahia Blanca terminal -
between June 28 and August 14, one trader said.
The cargo may be priced based on levels at Britain's gas
trading hub, the National Balancing Point, or as a percentage of
Brent crude oil, he said.
During the period the plant was shutdown LNG prices fell by
around two-thirds to trade below $5 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu) this year.
"The market has changed a lot while our plant has been shut
down, but we are pleased to be able to deliver Angola LNG to the
world and to take our place as a reliable and safe supplier in
global LNG markets," Artur Pereira, chief executive of Angola
LNG Marketing said.
MARKET IMPACT
Resuming supply from Angola may bring a measure of relief to
buyers as delays to new projects and supply outages have helped
to nudge spot LNG prices higher in the past few weeks.
The combined impact of these delays means there is less
supply in the market than traders previously assumed, prompting
some to cover short positions they otherwise intended to keep
open.
Exports from Chevron's new Gorgon export facility in
Australia are not expected to resume until the end of the month,
industry sources said, following an unplanned shutdown in April.
Meanwhile, Houston-based Cheniere Energy has already
said that the completion of its second production line at Sabine
Pass would be delayed until August, from June.
And a second line at Origin Energy's AP LNG project
is also running behind schedule, sliding from the third-quarter
into the fourth, according to trade sources.
Angolan supply, although still slight by global measures,
may help to allay any residual fears of supply tightness as
Asian markets head into peak summer demand season, traders have
said.
Chevron has a 36.4 percent share in Angola LNG, while
Angolan state oil firm Sonangol has 22.8 percent. Other
stakeholders include Total, BP and ENI
.
