By Oleg Vukmanovic
| MILAN, July 20
MILAN, July 20 Angola's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) export facility has been shut down until mid- to
late-August for a planned phase of testing and maintenance
before ramping back up to full capacity, trade sources said.
Angola's recently refurbished plant reopened in early June
after it was shut down in April 2014 to fix design flaws.
Since then it has exported four cargoes, while traders had
expected it to pump out six to nine shipments before shutting
down for a final phase of tests.
The Chevron-led project should ramp-up toward full
export capacity once it is back in operation by September,
traders said.
Angola LNG did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)