BRIEF-Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
MILAN, July 21 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will resume production in late September following a planned shutdown to test equipment, a spokeswoman for the project said.
Reuters reported this week that the Chevron-led plant had shut as part of a final phase of tests before it could ramp back up to full output.
Traders had expected the plant to resume output in mid- to late-August, however, not late September, potentially helping underpin further spot price gains for that month.
"I can confirm that the Angola LNG plant is now in a planned shutdown," the spokeswoman said.
"This is part of the restart and commissioning programme and is standard practice in new LNG plants," she said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
* Sees CZR Enterprise Wide net revenue $8.39 billion in 2017,$8.71 billion in 2018, $8.96 billion in 2019,$9.21 billion in 2020, $9.46 billion in 2021