LISBON Feb 6 An Angolan radio journalist has
been charged with slander and defamation after allegedly asking
questions about screams coming from prisoners inside a police
station, an opposition party that funds his radio network said
on Thursday.
Opposition party UNITA said Queiros Chiluvia, a deputy
editor at Radio Despertar, was detained on Sunday after entering
the Cacuaco police station in the outskirts of Luanda to obtain
a reaction about screams coming from prisoners.
UNITA lost a 27-year civil war against President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos' MPLA party in 2002 and has since suffered
heavy defeats in two elections.
Opposition parties and international rights groups have long
accused Dos Santos, who has been in power in Africa's No. 2 oil
producer for 34 years, of suppressing freedoms, including those
of the press.
"Chiluvia has been charged with invasion, slander and
defamation against public authority," UNITA said in a statement.
An Angolan police spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
UNITA added that the court is expected to deliver a verdict
on Friday, after a session on Thursday proved inconclusive.
New York-based media rights group Committee to Protect
Journalists (CPJ) urged authorities to release Chiluvia.
"To arrest a journalist for asking police for their side of
the story is absurd," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Sue
Valentine.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas. Editing by Andre Grenon)