LISBON Feb 7 An Angolan radio journalist has
been convicted for defamation after allegedly inquiring about
screams coming from prisoners inside a police station, his
lawyer said on Friday.
The Angolan court handed Queiros Chiluvia a six-month
suspended sentence, the lawyer told Reuters by telephone from
Luanda, in a case that drew criticism from a media rights group.
Chiluvia, a deputy editor at Radio Despertar, a station
backed by Angola's main opposition party UNITA, was arrested on
Sunday after entering the Cacuaco police station on the edge of
Luanda to seek comment about the prisoners' screams.
"The journalist was sentenced to 180 days in prison and the
sentence was suspended," said defence lawyer Pedro Cangombe. "We
are glad he has been freed, but are not happy with the verdict
and will file an appeal."
He said the accusation that Chiluvia had defamed the police
was unfounded, given that the report he filed just before his
arrest did not accuse police of any wrongdoing and only reported
the screams from inside the station.
An Angolan police spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
UNITA lost a 27-year civil war against President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos' MPLA party in 2002 and has since suffered
heavy defeats in two elections.
Opposition parties and international rights groups have long
accused Dos Santos, who has been in power in Africa's No. 2 oil
producer for 34 years, of suppressing freedoms, including those
of the press.
"The conviction... for merely seeking comment from the
police is an outrageous travesty of justice," said Mohamed
Keita, Africa Advocacy Coordinator for New York-based media
rights group Committee to Protect Journalists.
"It criminalises a basic act of journalism and tramples on
the right to access information on a topic of public interest
such as the conditions of prisoners inside a police station."
