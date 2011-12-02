* Dos Santos names Joao Batista Borges new minister
* Electricity sector failed to perform
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LISBON, Dec 2 Angolan President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos has sacked Energy Minister Emanuela Vieira
Lopes, blaming the disappointing development of the country's
electricity sector, state news agency Angop reported on Friday.
Angop said Dos Santos sacked Energy and Water Minister
Emanuela Vieira Lopes and replaced him with Joao Batista Borges,
a Secretary of State in the energy ministry.
Oil-rich Angola has made substantial investments in the
power sector since 2002 to restore an infrastructure destroyed
by a 27-year long civil war, but the results have been limited.
The change will not affect the oil sector in Africa's second
largest crude producer, which the government administrates
through a specific oil ministry.
Dos Santos said the electricity sector's performance in the
last two years "has not been satisfactory".
"The results of the second half of this year will be even
worse than those in the first half," Dos Santos said.
Analysts say Angola's energy investments have failed so far
to translate into widespread electrification, with only an
estimated 30 percent of the country's population of around 18
million benefitting from access to power.
Electricity service is unreliable, with consumers and
businesses affected by long and regular outages forced to resort
to private generators to cope with the intermittent supply.
Angola's power system is seen as fragmented due to the
absence of a national transmission backbone.
"The losses of energy produced are very large, the system
for distributing and selling energy to consumers is not
efficient," Angop cited Dos Santos as saying.
Dos Santos said the new minister's background in electrical
engineering should help the sector execute the government's
plans "at a very delicate time".
The president said in a state of the nation speech in
October that his government plans to invest $17 billion in
energy distribution projects by 2016 and that if well executed
they will help decrease the energy problems by 2013 and solve
them altogether by 2017.
(Editing by Marius Bosch)