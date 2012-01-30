LISBON Jan 30 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has named Manuel Vicente, former head of state oil company Sonangol, as Economic Coordination Minister, the Angolan state news agency Angop said on Monday.

The Angolan government earlier approved a decree by Dos Santos approving Vicente's departure from Sonangol.

Media reports said last year that Vicente was being lined up as a successor for the long-serving president before or after a general election in the third quarter of 2012.