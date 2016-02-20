LUANDA Feb 20 An international money-laundering
watchdog has removed Angola from its blacklist of nations that
fail to meet international standards, the Angolan central bank
said on Saturday.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which sets standards
for anti-money laundering and fighting terrorist financing,
added the southern African country to the list in 2010.
The central bank said the FATF's decision came after the
country implemented reforms that included licensing of banks and
setting up a Financial Intelligence Unit, which collects
information on suspicious or unusual financial activity.
Governor José Pedro de Morais welcomed the removal, saying
it would improve the country's credit quality and financial
institutions.
The risk of financial crime and difficulty in monitoring
clients forced Standard Chartered to announce last year it had
ended its dollar-clearing operations with commercial banks in
Angola. Bank of America also stopped selling Angolan banks the
greenback from the beginning of December last year.
(Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)