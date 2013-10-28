MOSCOW Oct 28 Angola has delayed bidding for
new licences to explore for oil to the first quarter of 2014 and
would welcome bids from Russian companies, its oil minister said
on Monday.
Angola, which is Africa's biggest crude producer after
Nigeria, is seeking to raise output to 2 million barrels per day
(mbpd) in 2015 from around 1.7 mbpd this year.
State oil company Sonangol last month announced plans to
hold bidding this year and next for licences to explore for oil
onshore in 10 new blocks in the Kwanza and Lower Congo basins.
"It will be in the first quarter of (2014)," Oil Minister
Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos told Reuters on the sidelines
Russia's annual Energy Week event in Moscow.
"This year it is not possible," the minister added, without
giving further details.
Angola plans to offer a total of 15 blocks in 2014, he said.
The government last week forecast total output of 655
million barrels of crude next year, or nearly 1.8 million mbpd,
according to the draft budget for 2014.
That estimate is lower than an earlier one which saw crude
production at 1.93 mbpd next year, but Vasconcelos said the
target for 2015 was still in sight.
"We are working on these targets - about 1.7 mbpd this year,
1.8 mbpd in 2014 and 2 mbpd in 2015," he told reporters.
The minister said Angola would welcome Russian investment in
its hydrocarbons sector.
"If, for instance, Rosneft is interested in our
projects, we are open," Vasconcelos said, referring to the
Russian state major that is the world's largest listed oil
company by output.
Angola's ruling MPLA party was backed by the Soviet Union
during a 27-year civil war which it won against U.S.-backed
rebel group UNITA in 2002. Long-serving President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos studied in Moscow in the 1970s.
The countries have recently strengthened ties. Russia's VTB
bank last year helped Angola raise $1 billion in a
private placement and Russian media reported this month a sale
of military equipment worth $1 billion to the African country.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Additional reporting by
Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by
Mark Potter)