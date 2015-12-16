(Recasts, updates throughout)
By Libby George and Chen Aizhu
LONDON/BEIJING Dec 16 Angola is expanding its
long-term oil sales deals to China, signing a 10-year agreement
with Sinochem Group that would make the Chinese firm one of the
largest contract buyers of Angolan oil.
The deal, with state energy company Sonangol, will help the
west African oil producing nation raise funds to withstand the
low oil price storm.
The agreement will help Angola secure an even bigger share
of the Asian market as West African oil grapples with the
long-term displacement from the U.S. market by the shale oil
revolution.
A statement on the Chinese company's website did not give
financial or volume details, but trading sources said it would
take five cargoes per month.
Sonangol already has a contract with China's Unipec, but the
total number of cargoes given to all term buyers in any month
rarely surpasses 15. The new contract is the first between
Sonangol and Sinochem.
Already, Angola sells as much as half of its 1.7 million
barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil exports to China, but
competes for buyers worldwide with OPEC rivals such as Saudi
Arabia and Iraq.
Sources said the deal directly related to loans that the
Chinese government has given to Angola as its commodity-reliant
economy struggles with the slump in crude oil prices over the
past year.
"This should be a pre-financing deal under which the
producer uses its oil as collateral, and China is poised to win
construction or engineering contracts there in return," a senior
Beijing-based crude oil trader with a state firm said. "In terms
of quality and geopolitics, Angolan oil seems a safe bet."
Along with the chairman of Sonangol, Angola's financial
minister, Armando Manuel, was present at the signing of the
deal, as was Zheng Zhijie, president of China Development Bank.
China agreed a year ago to lend Sonangol $2 billion to
expand oil and gas projects, and Angolan President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos was in China in June seeking a two-year moratorium on
debt repayments along with financing for a range of projects,
including a $4.5 billion hydropower scheme.
The deal is also likely to push out another term contract
holder, sources said, as Sonangol has to trade some of its oil
on a spot basis in order to establish prices for term
agreements.
But the loss of a term buyer could be worth it in exchange
for a bigger foothold in China. Sources said Sinochem, which has
investments in three refineries, was likely to use some of the
oil to supply the country's new crude importers.
The government earlier this year granted almost 700,000 bpd
of new crude import quotas to domestic refiners as part of
efforts to reform the industry, and also authorized more of
these refineries to export oil products.
(Editing by David Holmes and Louise Heavens)