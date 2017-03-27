(Adds OPEC compliance)
LONDON, March 27 Angola's state-run Sonangol has
taken two cargoes out of its planned May exports in a move to
boost its compliance with an OPEC deal to curb production, an
oil trader familiar with Angolan loading plans said on Monday.
A revised loading programme showed the country's exports
were now set at 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) from 52
cargoes, down from 1.67 million bpd from 54 cargoes initially.
The source said the two cargo loadings removed and pushed
into June were an end-month Dalia that was with Sonangol and a
Cabinda that was set to load with ENI.
Under the deal with the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other nations, Angola agreed to
cut 78,000 bpd from a reference production level of 1.751
million bpd.
So far this year, Angola's production and exports have been
well below the target but several fields are coming into
production or ramping up, including Chevron's Mafumeira
Sul and Eni's West Hub and East Hub projects.
Grade May cargoes BPD April cargoes BPD
Cabinda 6 184,000 5 158,000
CLOV 5 161,000 6 190,000
Dalia 6 184,000 7 222,000
Girassol 4 129,000 4 133,000
Hungo 3 92,000 2 63,000
Kissanje 3 92,000 4 127,000
Mondo 2 61,000 2 63,000
Nemba 5 153,000 6 190,000
Pazflor 3 92,000 2 63,000
Plutonio 3 97,000 3 100,000
Saturno 6 184,000 5 158,000
Saxi 1 31,000 2 63,000
Sangos 2 61,000 2 63,000
Gimboa 1 31,000 0 0
Palanca 0 0 1 33,000
Olombendo 2 61,000 2 63,000
52 1,613,000 53 1,691,000
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Clarke)