GENEVA, July 23 Oil major Total has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production glitch last week, trade sources said on Monday.

Total declared force majeure, a legal clause that allows a company to miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control, early last week due to a technical problem on the offshore platform, the sources said.

Still, lower than expected production has led to delays of around 2-3 days to loading programmes, they added. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)