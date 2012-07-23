GENEVA, July 23 Oil major Total has
lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude
oil following a production glitch last week, trade sources said
on Monday.
Total declared force majeure, a legal clause that allows a
company to miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its
control, early last week due to a technical problem on the
offshore platform, the sources said.
Still, lower than expected production has led to delays of
around 2-3 days to loading programmes, they added.
