(Removes extraneous word from headline)
LONDON Nov 18 Angola is set to export 1.77
million barrels per day of crude oil in January, up from 1.60
mln bpd in December, a provisional shipping list showed on
Tuesday.
The oil from the OPEC member, and Africa's second largest
exporter, will be shipped on 57 vessels, the shipping list
showed.
Exports of Cabinda, Girassol, Palanca, Saturno, Hungo, and
Plutonio were set to be higher in January than December, while
Dalia exports were lower.
Stronger supply of West African crude oil will put further
pressure on crude oil futures prices at a time of ample
global supply and fragile demand growth.
Traders are awaiting Nigerian crude oil exports lists for
January, expected to start emerging this week.
Crude grade Cargoes Barrels per day*
Cabinda 6 184,000
Girassol 4 129,000
Palanca 0 0
Nemba 7 215,000
Saturno 6 184,000
Dalia 6 184,000
Hungo 5 153,000
Mondo 1 31,000
Kissanje 4 123,000
Saxi 2 61,000
Pazflor 6 183,000
Plutonio 5 161,000
CLOV 5 161,000
Gimboa 0 0
TOTAL 57 1,770,000
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Michael Urquhart)