LONDON Nov 26 Angola is set to export 1.86 million barrels per day of crude oil in January, up from 1.60 mln bpd in December, an updated shipping list showed on Wednesday.

The oil from the OPEC member, and Africa's second-largest exporter, will be shipped on 60 vessels, the list showed.

The final programme is significantly larger than the provisional programme released earlier in the month, as it included two vessels of the new Sangos grade operated by Eni, and an extra Dalia cargo.

Exports of Cabinda, Girassol, Palanca, Saturno, Hungo, and Plutonio were set to be higher in January than December.

Crude grade Cargoes Barrels per day* Cabinda 6 184,000 Girassol 4 129,000 Nemba 7 215,000 Saturno 6 184,000 Dalia 7 215,000 Hungo 5 153,000 Mondo 1 31,000 Kissanje 4 123,000 Saxi 2 61,000 Pazflor 6 183,000 Plutonio 5 161,000 CLOV 5 161,000 Sangos 2 61,000 TOTAL 60 1,860,000 (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by David Evans)