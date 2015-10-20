(Adds table, context)

LONDON Oct 20 Angola will export around 1.80 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil in December, up from 1.77 million bpd planned in November, a provisional loading schedule showed on Tuesday.

Oil majors including Exxon, Total and Chevron and state oil company Sonangol will export the oil on 58 cargoes, up from the 55 cargoes that were set to move in November, the schedule showed.

Higher output, combined with strong supply from competing grades of crude oil, high storage and sluggish demand growth have put pressure on differentials of Angolan crude oil.

There was a handful of cargoes still available for November export, with oil from the country selling at a slower pace than in earlier months.

The export programme for Nigerian crude oil is expected to be known on Wednesday and Thursday.

Crude grade Cargoes Barrels per day* Cabinda 5 153,000 CLOV 5 161,000 Dalia 7 215,000 Girassol 5 161,000 Hungo 3 92,000 Kissanje 5 153,000 Mondo 1 31,000 Nemba 7 215,000 Palanca 1 32,000 Pazflor 4 123,000 Plutonio 4 129,000 Sangos 3 63,000 Saturno 6 184,000 Saxi 1 31,000 Gimboa 1 32,000 TOTAL 58 1,803,000 *Total may not match due to rounding (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Louise Heavens)