SINGAPORE, July 2 Angola is planning to launch a
bidding round for onshore oil exploration rights next year in a
bid to double production by the end of the decade, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
The plan follows the signing in December of oil exploration
deals between Angola's state oil firm Sonangol and seven oil
majors including France's Total, Britain's BP
and U.S. firm Cobalt.
Africa's second largest oil producer after Nigeria will
offer exploration rights in the onshore part of the Kwanza
Basin, which mirrors one off Brazil where major volumes of
high-quality light oil have been discovered in recent years, a
senior minister told the newspaper.
"I would not advance figures but the only thing I would say
it's very, very lucrative, more than we expected," Manuel
Vicente was quoted by the FT as saying.
Cobalt in February announced results from tests at a deep
sea oil well in the Kwanza Basin had exceeded expectations.
Analysts predicted reserve potential at the Cameia well could
exceed 2 billion barrels and be worth up to $2.6 billion.
Angola wants to boost output to 3.5 million barrels per day
from 1.8 million by 2020, Vicente said.
Angola depends on crude output for 95 percent of its export
revenues, making its economy vulnerable to the swings of the
global oil market.