LUANDA Oct 27 Angola's president has appointed
a government team to help reorganise the oil sector and state
firm Sonangol as Africa's second-largest crude exporter suffers
from the price drop.
The group will include the ministers of state, of petroleum
and of finance, the governor of the central bank and officials
of state oil producer Sonangol, President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Oil output represents 40 percent of Angola's gross domestic
product and over 95 percent of export revenue but declining oil
prices have sapped dollar inflows, dented the local kwanza
currency, hammered public finances and prompted heavy government
borrowing.
The team is expected to develop plans to improve Sonangol
and other aspects of the oil and gas sector, but the statement
did not offer details.
Although Sub-Saharan Africa's third largest economy is not
tipping into recession, its growth will slow, Vice President
Manuel Vicente told parliament on Oct. 15 in the State of the
Nation address.
The International Monetary Fund said in August Angola's
economic growth is likely to slow to an average of 3.5 percent a
year between 2015 and 2016 from about 4 percent last year as
weaker oil prices bite.
(Writing by James Macharia, editing by William Hardy)